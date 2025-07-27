Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWD stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.