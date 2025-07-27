Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after acquiring an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $313.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

