iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 624,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

