iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.