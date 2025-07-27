Semus Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.