one8zero8 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its 200 day moving average is $314.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

