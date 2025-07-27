iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

