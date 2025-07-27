Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Increased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.8% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

