Alteri Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 59,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $567.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.