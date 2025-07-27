FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

