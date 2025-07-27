Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.