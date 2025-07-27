Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keyvantage Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,310,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,330,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

