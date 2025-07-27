Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.80. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $567.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

