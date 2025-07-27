Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases 89 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $534.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.45.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

