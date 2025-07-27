Best Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – July 24th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, Enovix, Sociedad Quimica y Minera, and SolarEdge Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing or refining of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid energy storage. As demand for EVs and renewable energy systems grows, investors often look to lithium stocks for exposure to the clean-energy transition. Their performance tends to hinge on global supply–demand balances, lithium pricing and advances in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842,232. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 46,499,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875,238. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 4.42.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 4,541,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 1,761,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,230. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

NYSE SQM traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 1,525,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 1,922,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,427. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $32.45.

