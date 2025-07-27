iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average is $190.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

