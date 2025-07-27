Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $160.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.43 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.