Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

