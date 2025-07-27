JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

