Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $585.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $558.95 and its 200 day moving average is $537.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $586.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

