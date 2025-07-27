Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $216.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.