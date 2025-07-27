Keyvantage Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $251.60. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

