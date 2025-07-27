iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Wealth Forward LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Forward LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 428,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,646,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

