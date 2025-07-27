Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 0.8% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 460,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 133,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 439,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.