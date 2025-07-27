Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

