Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

