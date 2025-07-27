one8zero8 LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

one8zero8 LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of one8zero8 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

