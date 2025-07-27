MRP Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $259.70 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.04. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

