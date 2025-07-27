Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 44,844 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $264,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

