HB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJH opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

