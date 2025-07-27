General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

