iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

