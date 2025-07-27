Inspire Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.