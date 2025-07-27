Dudley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.8% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

