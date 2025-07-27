Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,458,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

