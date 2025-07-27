Advantage Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 424.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 805,716 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after buying an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $313.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

