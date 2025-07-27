Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,716,000 after acquiring an additional 584,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $313.93. The company has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

