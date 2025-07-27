Best Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, GE Vernova, Honeywell International, and DOW are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to wind, solar and other renewable sources. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to global energy‐price movements, supply‐and‐demand dynamics and technological shifts in the sector. Because energy prices and regulatory policies can be volatile, energy stocks often exhibit higher price swings than more diversified industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $29.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.75. 99,745,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,780,883. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.92. The company has a market cap of $975.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $288.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,427,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,199,791. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $291.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 33,806,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $7.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.53. 29,075,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,193,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $7.26 on Thursday, reaching $621.77. 2,379,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,973. The firm has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.41. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $633.72.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded down $12.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.36. 5,865,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.34 and its 200 day moving average is $216.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DOW (DOW)

Dow, Inc. is a materials science company, which engages in the development of innovative solutions. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment consists of hydrocarbons and energy and packaging and specialty plastics.

DOW stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 38,341,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.89. DOW has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

