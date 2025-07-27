MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

NFLX opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,072.76. The company has a market capitalization of $501.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

