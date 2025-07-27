Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

