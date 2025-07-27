Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. ANB Bank grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 19.5%

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $66.62 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

