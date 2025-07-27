ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

