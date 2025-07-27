Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Stock Holdings Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $5.82 on Friday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $922.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Tronox’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

