Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

