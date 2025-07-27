Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,353 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after purchasing an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,657,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,128.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 112,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.66 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.74 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

