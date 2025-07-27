Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,878,000 after acquiring an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,724,000 after acquiring an additional 536,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,043 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,438 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $171.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

