Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $205,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VEA opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

