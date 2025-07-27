Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Buys Shares of 10,700 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.