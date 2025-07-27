Assetmark Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

