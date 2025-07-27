Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 33,189 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

